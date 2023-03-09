 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Jenna Ortega takes a dig at ‘Wednesday’ dance in ‘SNL’ promo: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Jenna Ortega takes a dig at ‘Wednesday’ dance in ‘SNL’ promo: Watch
Jenna Ortega takes a dig at ‘Wednesday’ dance in ‘SNL’ promo: Watch

Jenna Ortega’s viral dance from her hit Netflix show, Wednesday, made it to her Saturday Night Live promo as she poked fun at the iconic routine.

The 20-year-old actress is set to make her hosting debut on this weekend’s episode of the live show, via People.

“Honestly, this is really well-written,” begins Ortega as she looks through a script that suggests the idea for the promo. “I just don’t feel like I want to do the Wednesday dance for promo because we've seen so much of it already. I think it’s time to do something new.”

The camera then pans onto the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy), who are decked out in full Wednesday-inspired attire, with the script suggesting the actress to ask her to dance one more time.

Ortega points out their outfits after they expressed, they “didn't want to do the dance either,” with one responding while pretending to be unaware of Ortega’s Addams family character, “Is this from your television programme?”

Another joked, “Wednesday Addams? More like Thursday Jones.”

However, the Scream actress gives in eventually and reluctantly does the routine.

Moreover, the bit about the script is also a nod to the actress’ comments about how she changed her lines on the Netflix show to remain true to the character. Ahead of the promo, Ortega told Dax Shepard on this week’s Armchair Expert podcast the amount of input she had while filming the breakout series.

“There was a line about, like, this dress she has to wear for a school dance and she said ‘Oh my God, I love it. I can’t believe I said that, I literally hate myself.’ I had to go, ‘No.’ There was times on that set I almost became unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines.”

More From Entertainment:

Raquel Leviss breaks silence on Tom Sandoval relationship amid backlash

Raquel Leviss breaks silence on Tom Sandoval relationship amid backlash
K-pop group NCT announces new sub-unit

K-pop group NCT announces new sub-unit
Rihanna sends love to elderly women as they recreated her viral Super Bowl show

Rihanna sends love to elderly women as they recreated her viral Super Bowl show
Bruce Willis’ wife refutes claims Demi Moore has ‘moved in’ with them amid his dementia

Bruce Willis’ wife refutes claims Demi Moore has ‘moved in’ with them amid his dementia

Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance on ‘The Voice’ blind auditions: Watch

Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance on ‘The Voice’ blind auditions: Watch
Cole Sprouse makes rare comment about estranged mother: ‘I miss her a lot’

Cole Sprouse makes rare comment about estranged mother: ‘I miss her a lot’
Judy Blume talks about being 'fearless' in 'writing' in 'Judy Blume Forever' trailer

Judy Blume talks about being 'fearless' in 'writing' in 'Judy Blume Forever' trailer
Prince William, Kate Middleton want ‘spot of blood lust’ instilled in Prince George

Prince William, Kate Middleton want ‘spot of blood lust’ instilled in Prince George
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at a ‘hypocritical juncture’ and hold no ‘moral fibre’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at a ‘hypocritical juncture’ and hold no ‘moral fibre’
Prince Harry’s live therapy session is a ‘new low, even for him’

Prince Harry’s live therapy session is a ‘new low, even for him’
Have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘thought through’ Lilibet’s new title?

Have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘thought through’ Lilibet’s new title?
'Basic Instincts' costed my child custody: Sharon Stone

'Basic Instincts' costed my child custody: Sharon Stone