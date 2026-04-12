Coachella incident leaves woman injured as fixture crashes down

A scary moment took place at Coachella when a large lighting fixture suddenly fell into the crowd during a live set, leaving a woman injured.

The incident happened during a surprise DJ performance at one of the stages.

Without warning, a heavy piece of equipment dropped from above and hit a woman who was standing close to the front.

People nearby said that the impact caused a serious head injury, with visible blood at the scene.

Fans in the crowd quickly reacted and helped carry the injured woman out so she could get medical attention.

Soon after, the area was cleared and the stage was shut down as some performances were also stopped early as a safety step.

Early reports suggest that strong winds may have caused the equipment to fall.

However, the same weather already created problems at the festival, affecting other shows as well.

Videos shared online showed the fallen fixture on the ground under the stage setup, which worried many people at the event.

Festival organisers didn’t share a full statement at the time as the incident has once again raised questions about safety at large music festivals, especially when weather conditions become difficult.