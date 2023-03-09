 
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Miley Cyrus reveals secret inspiration behind upcoming single 'River'

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Miley Cyrus revealed inspiration behind her upcoming single track River ahead of the release of album Endless Summer Vacation.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old singer shared a clip from her upcoming Disney+ special Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), in which she gave a glimpse into the inspiration behind the track.

“It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally,” she revealed.

“All of my songs evolve. They can start as something that was a trouble, like, it just feels like it’s an April shower, it never stops raining and then it started raining down love.”

The video ends with Cyrus getting cheeky and saying “‘River,’ sometimes we just need a dance floor banger a.k.a. they don’t want me to talk about the fact the song is about [bleep]. It’s expletive nasty.”

Earlier this week, the singer teased River with a 13-second long, black-and-white teaser in which she’s featured herself, blowing hair in the wind as guitars and triumphant keyboards swell to display the song’s name in a screen-filling, blocky, font.

The Midnight Sky singer previously described Endless Summer Vacation as a love letter to L.A. that depicts the confidence she has found since focusing on her mental and physical well-being. 

