 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

'A Good Person' star Florence Pugh reveals why she choses 'only intense roles'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

A Good Person star Florence Pugh reveals why she choses only intense roles
'A Good Person' star Florence Pugh reveals why she choses 'only intense roles' 

Florence Pugh revealed why she choses to do intense roles in the films during her appearance at the premiere of A Good Person on Wednesday, along with co-star Zach Braff

Pugh and Braff reunited for the premiere of their upcoming film, A Good Person in London. 

The film is produced, written and directed by Braff, while, Pugh served as a co-producer, besides starring in it.

During a Q&A session after the premiere, the star on the film Pugh told the audience about choosing to play intense roles in the films.

“It’s no secret that I only pick very intense roles,” she continued. “This isn’t the first time I’ve been reduced to tears pretty much every single scene that I’ve been in. I like finding the ugliness in humans. I love being raw."

She went further, "I love being given a script where it challenges myself and I have never picked a role unless I’ve been scared of it. And this is someone that knew me, knew my potential and wanted to work with me. I think it would have been strange if he wrote a Nancy Meyers thing for me to be like, ‘So… you’re not going to cry in this movie.’ I’d be like, ‘Oh God!"

The Writer on the film, Braff, also talked about writing the script during COVID-19 lockdown.

"I wanted to tell the story because I was feeling these emotions. I lost a bunch of people in my life that were very important to me" Braff said.

"We were in lockdown and it was time to write. I mean, there was nothing to do other than to start a screenplay because that’s what I meant to do, that’s what I like to do, and I wanted to write something for Florence, and this is kind of what came out of me" he added.

More From Entertainment:

'The Woman King' director says Oscar snub was 'egregious': 'I'll never get over it'

'The Woman King' director says Oscar snub was 'egregious': 'I'll never get over it'
Chrissy Teigen gets rid of brunette locks and debuts red hair colour: Check it out

Chrissy Teigen gets rid of brunette locks and debuts red hair colour: Check it out
Harry, Meghan ‘frustrated’ Archie, Lilibet’s new titles were not recognized ‘immediately’

Harry, Meghan ‘frustrated’ Archie, Lilibet’s new titles were not recognized ‘immediately’
Goldie Hawn thinks Oscars have become ‘politicised’

Goldie Hawn thinks Oscars have become ‘politicised’
Lucy Liu on 'Everything Everywhere' success and Asian representation: 'I've always had to go in against all odds'

Lucy Liu on 'Everything Everywhere' success and Asian representation: 'I've always had to go in against all odds'
Michael Jackson nephew blasts Chris Rock, thanks Will Smith for Oscar slap

Michael Jackson nephew blasts Chris Rock, thanks Will Smith for Oscar slap
Zach Braff recalls writing script of 'A Good Person' for Florence Pugh

Zach Braff recalls writing script of 'A Good Person' for Florence Pugh
Daniel Bruhl confirmed to star as late Karl Lagerfeld for new Disney+ series 'Kaiser Karl'

Daniel Bruhl confirmed to star as late Karl Lagerfeld for new Disney+ series 'Kaiser Karl'
Idris Elba and wife Sabrina match in vibrant outfits for 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' New York premiere

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina match in vibrant outfits for 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' New York premiere
K-pop group TXT beats NCT 127 to continue charting on Billboard 200

K-pop group TXT beats NCT 127 to continue charting on Billboard 200
Miley Cyrus reveals secret inspiration behind upcoming single 'River'

Miley Cyrus reveals secret inspiration behind upcoming single 'River'
James Gunn responds to racist comment over Guardians of the Galaxy 3 casting

James Gunn responds to racist comment over Guardians of the Galaxy 3 casting