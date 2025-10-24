Taylor Swift 'AI music videos' continue to stir debate among fans

Taylor Swift: File photo

Discussion over Taylor Swift’s alleged use of artificial intelligence in promotional videos for her new album The Life of a Showgirl continues to dominate online fan circles, nearly a week after the clips first appeared.

According to a Rolling Stone report, the controversy began when Swift fans noticed odd visual inconsistencies in short travel-themed videos linked to QR codes that appeared in cities such as Nashville, London, and Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift with her fiancé Travis Kelce: File photo

Advertisement

Observers pointed out irregularities, including distorted objects, inconsistent lighting, and mismatched text, that led many to suspect the visuals were generated using AI technology.

The theory quickly gained traction on TikTok, where fans expressed disappointment that Swift or her team might have turned to AI, particularly given the singer’s previous criticism of deepfakes and misuse of her image.

Some described the move as hypocritical, while others raised environmental concerns tied to AI’s energy and water consumption.

The hashtag #SwiftiesAgainstAI soon emerged, amplifying frustration among fans who argued the star could have employed human artists for the project.

Neither Swift’s representatives nor Google, which some fans speculated was involved, have commented on the matter.

The Rolling Stone report said uncertainty remains over who created or commissioned the disputed clips.