Inside Meredith, Winston Ndugu's face off in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Anthony Hill gets honest about face off with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Meredith and Winston Ndugu had a face off in the latest tense episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Ow, actor Anthony Hill is opening up about getting to challenge the titular character of the show.

"To work with Ellen [Pompeo] on the show that she’s the titular character of — and not just be passing in the hallway and saying, ‘Hey,’ — but actually working on a medical case, and one where we have differing opinions on how to approach something, it was fun to play," Hill, 37, told Us Weekly.

In the said episode, Hill opposes Meredith and Nick’s stance on a transplant surgery where two parents each donated a portion of their lung tissue to their chronically ill child.

"That’s the kind of [scene] that I enjoy, and to get to share the screen with Ellen is this rite of passage that I haven’t gotten to do in a medical setting yet. It’s been really enjoyable."

The actor also gushed over the show’s continued relevance after 17 seasons.

“I’m always ready for whatever, [which] you have to be and they pull from headlines [and] from real medical situations. It’s very timely and fresh and there’s, oftentimes, a shock factor that people think is made up, but it’s the real deal,” he Hill said.

“That’s kind of what’s brilliant about Shonda Rhimes making a medical drama is that so many stories are possible through that,” he added.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.