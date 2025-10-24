Anthony Perkins' son Osgood Perkins slams 'Monster: the Ed Gein story'

Anthony Perkins' son Osgood Perkins gives scathing verdict on 'Monster: the Ed Gein story'

Anthony Perkins’ son, Osgood Perkins, has a big issue with Ryan Murphy's controversial Netflix series Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

In the new season of the Monster franchise, serial killer Gein takes the central role. However, aside from his harrowing crimes of grave robbing and murders, the series also follows the making of films he inspired, including Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, which starred Anthony in the lead role of Norman Bates.

Advertisement

In Monster, Anthony is portrayed by Joey Pollari, and his struggle of being a closeted bisexual or gay man is also depicted.

Anthony Perkins in 'Psycho'

Osgood, who’s helmed films like Longlegs and The Monkey, criticized the series for glamourizing true crime.

The director told TMZ he "wouldn’t watch it with a 10-foot pole."

He explained that he doesn’t support projects that add a "glamorous and meaningful content" into true-crime stories, arguing that it’s "increasingly devoid of context and that the Netflix-ization of real pain is playing for the wrong team."

Osgood has previously spoken about his Oscar-nominated dad’s life as a closeted homosexual man. Anthony died of AIDS-related complications in 1992.

He said he "grew up in a household with a very famous, visible father who was living two lives, at least, and was a closeted homosexual or bisexual man."

"My father was an actor who had sort of a private life that was not acceptable in the mainstream, whether you want to call him a gay man or a bisexual man, whatever moniker we want to put on that," added Osgood. “You couldn't do that, you couldn't be both. You still can't."

Osgood Perkins’ latest film, Keeper, will hit theaters on November 14.