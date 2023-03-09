 
Archie, Lilibet adorn royal family's official website with their new titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, have appeared on the royal family's website with their new titles.

Previously known as Master Archie and Miss Lilibet, the Succession page on the website now lists Meghan and Harry's kids as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Previously the royal kids were listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The rules governing the titles of royal children were set out by King George V - Queen Elizabeth's grandfather - in 1917.

The new development occurs after Princess Lilibet Diana was christened in a small ceremony in Montecitoby the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.

However, questions over whether Harry and Meghan would attend the King Charles and Queen Consort’s coronation are still hanging over the occasion.

