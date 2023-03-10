Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘on the outs for revenge’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing accused of attempting to ‘seek revenge’ with their title announcement.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Eden made these admissions.

The claims were made in his interview alongside Palace Confidential for Mail+.

He believe Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s decision to annonce Archie and Lilibet’s titles after being evicted from Frogmore “does strike me as revenge by Harry and Meghan.”

“What we've seen is two big developments over the past week.”

“Last week it emerged that they're being evicted from their only British home, which they described as their forever home at Frogmore Cottage, but then we also learnt that Camilla's grandchildren were going to have roles at the Coronation.”

“Both things I think will have upset Harry and Meghan,” he also went on to say.

“They’ll be thinking ‘What can we do to have our revenge?’ and that’s making sure that our children can have these two titles’.”