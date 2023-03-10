 
Friday Mar 10 2023
Avril Lavigne and Tyga look all loved up in dinner date in matching bomber jackets

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Avril Lavigne and Tyga were spotted wearing matching bomber jackets on a dinner date in Santa Monica, days after confirming romance by publicly kissing in Paris.

The music couple stepped out in edgy matching bomber jackets for their date night in California.

As per Daily Mail, the singer, 38, opted for a denim maxi skirt that had a bold thigh-high split detail.

The Complicated singer accessorised with a pair of heeled ankle boots and carried a crocodile skin handbag into the restaurant, with her blonde locks cascading down and signature kohl-filled eyes and nude lips.

Meanwhile, the rapper, 33, paired his bomber jacket with matching graphic trousers and a baggy t-shirt, while hiding his eyes behind a pair of shades.

Earlier on, Lavigne was seen locking lips with the Rack City rapper and holding hands at a Paris Fashion Week event.

