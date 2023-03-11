 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra talks of taking time out for Nick Jonas, baby Malti: ‘My priority is my family’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

File Footage 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got candid on work life balance and how she prioritizes her husband Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie while working in two countries.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Citadel actor said it gives her “more strength” to build her “real” life while managing her work, business and investments.

“We have scheduling meetings every month with all our team and we maximize our time together because it’s a priority to us,” the global sensation said.

“Work can always be navigated, but eventually, the priority is being able to be with your family as much as you can,” she added.

Chopra Jonas continued: “I do a lot of things. I multitask a lot. I have businesses, I have investments. I act, I work in two different countries, but I know my priority is my family.

“You know, whatever happens, I will go home. And I think that kind of clarity I didn’t really have when I was younger, but it made me so much more powerful to have my roots [be] my parents, my home, my family. … My real life that I’m building is what gives me my most strength.”

She went on to dish how she manages to take time out for self-care and makes sure to spend quality time with her one-year-old girl.

“The one thing I used to really do is I try to take time in the morning to have a cup of coffee in silence, even if it’s just 10 minutes where it is like my time without the world coming at you immediately. That was always really helpful to me,” she explained.

“Even if I’m running out and I’m really late just putting some music on or reading something which has nothing to do with my work, just taking 10 minutes to kind of recalibrate in the morning used to really be helpful.

“I play with my daughter and just my day is [better]. Nothing bad can happen when we are snuggling and giggling, and then the tone of the day is just amazing,” the Quantico star concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra on pay parity with her ‘Citadel’ male co-star, 'first time in 22 years'

Priyanka Chopra on pay parity with her ‘Citadel’ male co-star, 'first time in 22 years'
Prince Edward attends reception after receiving new title from King Charles

Prince Edward attends reception after receiving new title from King Charles
Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks of ‘mean and nasty’ body shaming

Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks of ‘mean and nasty’ body shaming
Netflix 'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' gets 2023 release date

Netflix 'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' gets 2023 release date
Gerard Pique to take action against Shakira over her brutal diss tracks: Report

Gerard Pique to take action against Shakira over her brutal diss tracks: Report
Oscars 2023 may roast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after ‘South Park’ episode

Oscars 2023 may roast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after ‘South Park’ episode

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on ‘weight loss obsession’

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on ‘weight loss obsession’
Ellie Goulding urges fans to celebrate coronation as singers decline to perform at ceremony

Ellie Goulding urges fans to celebrate coronation as singers decline to perform at ceremony
Princess Lilibet’s godmother could be a close friend of Meghan Markle

Princess Lilibet’s godmother could be a close friend of Meghan Markle
Selena Gomez talks ‘overwhelming gratitude’ for Francia Raisa's kidney

Selena Gomez talks ‘overwhelming gratitude’ for Francia Raisa's kidney
Kim Kardashian is completely ‘moved on’, wants ‘best’ for ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is completely ‘moved on’, wants ‘best’ for ex Kanye West
William Shatner breaks silence after ‘not having long to live’

William Shatner breaks silence after ‘not having long to live’