Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

Saturday Mar 11, 2023
Hollywood, United States: The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday´s 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
This year, 10 films are in contention for the top prize: "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans," "Tar," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness" and "Women Talking."
2022 - "CODA"
2021 - "Nomadland"
2020 - "Parasite"
2019 - "Green Book"
2018 - "The Shape of Water"
2017 - "Moonlight"
2016 - "Spotlight"
2015 - "Birdman"
2014 - "12 Years A Slave"
2013 - "Argo"
2012 - "The Artist"
2011 - "The King´s Speech"
2010 - "The Hurt Locker"
2009 - "Slumdog Millionaire"
2008 - "No Country for Old Men"
2007 - "The Departed"
2006 - "Crash"
2005 - "Million Dollar Baby"
2004 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"
2003 - "Chicago"