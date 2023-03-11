 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson says she is ‘very close’ to her dream coming true

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Sarah Ferguson says she is ‘very close’ to her dream coming true
Sarah Ferguson says she is ‘very close’ to her dream coming true

Sarah Ferguson has that she was “very close” to her dream coming true of becoming a bestselling author in the US.

In her latest Instagram post, Sarah said, “I’m over the moon that my new historical romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, is a bestseller at @barnesandnoble and I cannot thank them enough for being incredible partners!”

She continued, “I’m very close to my dream coming true of becoming a bestselling author in the US!”

“I promise, it will be most intriguing!”

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child, extended support to her mother by sharing Sarah’s post in her Insta stories saying “GO MUMMA!!!”.

Sarah Ferguson says she is ‘very close’ to her dream coming true

Earlier, Eugenie, celebrating International Women's Day, said “I'm so lucky to have my mum and sister as two incredible women in my life. Beabea, Mumma so proud of you! Xx.”

More From Entertainment:

Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough

Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough
Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations

Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations
'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon

'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon
Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'

Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'
'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger

'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger
BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song

BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song
Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'

Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'
Oscars iconic carpet will not be red for first time in 60 years

Oscars iconic carpet will not be red for first time in 60 years
Keira Knightley shares why her true-crime film ‘Boston Strangler’ is different

Keira Knightley shares why her true-crime film ‘Boston Strangler’ is different

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle playing 'dangerous game' like Princess Diana?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle playing 'dangerous game' like Princess Diana?
K-pop group Twice discuss new comeback and their Billboard appearance

K-pop group Twice discuss new comeback and their Billboard appearance
Adam Brody reveals marrying Leighton Meester was 'an easy decision'

Adam Brody reveals marrying Leighton Meester was 'an easy decision'