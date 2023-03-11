Sarah Ferguson says she is ‘very close’ to her dream coming true

Sarah Ferguson has that she was “very close” to her dream coming true of becoming a bestselling author in the US.



In her latest Instagram post, Sarah said, “I’m over the moon that my new historical romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, is a bestseller at @barnesandnoble and I cannot thank them enough for being incredible partners!”

She continued, “I’m very close to my dream coming true of becoming a bestselling author in the US!”

“I promise, it will be most intriguing!”

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child, extended support to her mother by sharing Sarah’s post in her Insta stories saying “GO MUMMA!!!”.

Earlier, Eugenie, celebrating International Women's Day, said “I'm so lucky to have my mum and sister as two incredible women in my life. Beabea, Mumma so proud of you! Xx.”