PSL 8: Multan Sultans' Khushdil Shah fined for violating code of conduct

Multan Sultans’ batter Khushdil Shah has been fined 10% of the match fee for a level 1 breach of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel in his side’s match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday during the ongoing during PSL 8.

“Khushdil was charged for violating Article 2.4 that reads as disobeying an umpire’s instruction during the match. The incident took place in the 15th over of Multan Sultans’ batting, when Khushdil, twice in the over asked umpires to check the ball,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release.

“Since Khushdil pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Muhammad Javed, there was no need for a formal hearing.

“The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Martin Saggers.”

Earlier, the PCB also fined Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, along with Multan Sultans’ batters Tim David and Shan Masood for breaching the code of conduct.

Farooqi was fined 10% of his match fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during Islamabad's match against Lahore Qalandars in the 26th fixture of the PSL 8 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening.

“The incident happened in the 19th over of Lahore Qalandars’ batting, when Farooqi used abusive language after dismissing the batter,” the PCB said in a press release.

“Farooqi pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Faisal Khan Afridi.

Islamabad’s captain Shadab Khan and Multan Sultans Shan Masood and Tim David were also fined 10 of their match fees for breaching a Level 1 offence of the PSL Code of Conduct in separate incidents during their side’s match in the PSL 8 on Tuesday.

"All three players were found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a match," the PCB stated.