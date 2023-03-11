 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink’s Lisa gets surprising gift from fan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

She shared a story from new year’s when she went on a trip with her friends
She shared a story from new year’s when she went on a trip with her friends

K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Lisa reveals that she got an unexpected gift from a fan in her travel vlog in Paris. The idol woke up early and shared the view from her hotel with the viewers.

She also gave fans a look at her comfortable outfit, of which she has both a pink and black pair, just like the group’s name. She then shared a story from new year’s when she went on a trip with her friends. The place where she was staying had an iPad from which guests could play whatever music they wanted.

When Lisa went to play something, she noticed something surprising left over from the previous guest: “I tried typing a song and there was ‘Lisa — Money’ in the search history!”

She played the same song as well, because to her it's the perfect track for a new years event. She further added that: “I was so happy I even took a pic! ‘Lisa — Money’ is here!”

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals why Lisa abandoned her during their day out

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals why Lisa abandoned her during their day out
BTS’ agency comments on Suga’s collaboration with soloist IU

BTS’ agency comments on Suga’s collaboration with soloist IU
Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti
Janet Jackson sets new documentary at Lifetime

Janet Jackson sets new documentary at Lifetime
Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough

Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough
Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations

Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations
'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon

'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon
Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'

Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'
'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger

'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger
Oscars 2023: Calls grow to drop Donnie Yen over China remarks

Oscars 2023: Calls grow to drop Donnie Yen over China remarks
BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song

BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song
Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'

Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'