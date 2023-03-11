 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
Sir Elton John makes big announcement at end of his farewell tour

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Sir Elton John makes big announcement at end of his farewell tour

Sir Elton John, who is currently on his Yellow Brick Road Tour which will finish in Glastonbury, has announced big career change.

The 75-year-old music legend, who will be cutting back on work after his farewell tour to spend time with his family, has reportedly recorded commercials for a US pension firm.

The music icon – who's attending Sunday's Oscars in LA with his husband David Furnish – encourages fans to plan for their retirement years.

He is going from Rocket Man to Pocket Man as the face of pension advice adverts, according to Daily Mail.

The legend has shot US commercials with Alliance for Lifetime Income, the sponsors of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He tells them: “You and I have travelled this Yellow Brick Road together for decades and I want to do what I can to make sure that what lies ahead for my fans is as fulfilling as possible. It has always been important for me to take a stand for human dignity at every stage of life. Securing tomorrow is something we all deserve.”

Ironically, Elton declared in his hit, Your Song: “I don’t have much money, but boy if I did…”

