Sunday Mar 12 2023
Meghan Markle spends time with expectant mothers in LA amid pregnancy rumours

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has fueled pregnancy rumours as she visited homeless charity for pregnant women in Los Angeles this week.

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles and created a 'pop-up baby boutique' after spending some quality time with Archewell workers during her visit to Harvest Home to mark International Women's Day.

Meghan's visit set tongues wagging about her plan to extend family as some of her fans began to speculate that the Duchess is pregnant and would soon make announcement about the good news.

She handed out essential supplies to expectant mothers on behalf of her Archewell Foundation.

The former Suits star beamed as she hugged a woman wearing a Harvest Home t-shirt - the name of the Los Angeles shelter. She wore black cropped trousers and a black woolen sweater and teamed then with a matching coat.

