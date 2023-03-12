‘The Crown’ season 6 films Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting

Netflix series The Crown upcoming season six is currently under production and Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who will portray Prince William and Kate Middleton in the upcoming season, were spotted filming scenes near St. Andrews.

The upcoming sixth and final season of the acclaimed royal drama series shooting began near the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where the future Prince and Princess of Wales met and fell in love as college students.

A picture, which has taken the internet by storm, captures the characters’ first encounter while running, with McVey’s William stealing a second glance at Bellamy’s Kate.

The scene, shot near St. Andrews, is believed to depict the exact moment the future Prince and Princess of Wales first laid eyes on each other as students.

Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, have stayed mum about the exact moment that they met.

In their 2010 engagement interview with ITV, Kate said it took time for them to get to know each other. "I think you said I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off," she told William at the time. "[I was] feeling very shy about meeting you," People reported.

The Crown season six is expected to feature the late '90s and early 2000s period for the royal family, including the beginning of Prince William and Kate's love story.

The Emmy-winning series premiered back in November 2016 and is expected to release its sixth and final season later this year.