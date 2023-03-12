'Harry Potter' actor David Bradley would love to reprise 'Doctor Who' role

Veteran English Actor David Bradley has revealed that he "would love" to reprise the role of the First Doctor in Doctor Who.

Bradley who is best known for playing Argus Filch in the Harry Potter film series has made several appearances as the First Doctor in Doctor Who, having portrayed the role's originator, William Hartnell, in An Adventure in Space and Time.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about his upcoming film Allelujah, David Bradley revealed:

"Well, I enjoyed doing An Adventure in Space and Time, playing the actor who played Doctor Who, and then with Peter Capaldi I played Doctor Who itself and it still fascinates me.

"And yes, if ever I get the call, I would always love to, I would love to."

Another Doctor Who icon commended Bradley's work as the First Doctor recently. Acvtress Carole Ann Ford, who was the first Doctor Who companion in Susan Foreman (the Doctor's granddaughter) and who also worked with the original doctor William Hartnell.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Ford said of Bradley: "I think he’s absolutely great, I think he does him beautifully.

"And the great thing is, he doesn’t try to physically impersonate [Hartnell], but he embodies the essence of him. He’s terribly, terribly keen to get everything right and not to offend the fans. He’s a very, very good actor."

Doctor Who is a British Sci-Fi television series broadcast by the BBC since 1963. The series follows the advetures of a Time Lord called the Doctor, an celestial being who looks like a human.