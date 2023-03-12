Matty Healey's mum Denise Welch is 'Proud' of The 1975 performing on 'Saturday Night Live'

 
Matty Healy's mother Denise Welch took to Twitter to share a clip of his band, The 1975, playing at Saturday Night Live.

The Loose Women star was present in New York to watch her son and his band play live. She expressed her pride and praised her son, Matty Healey, and the band, on their "brilliant" performance.

Welch, 64, reposted SNL's clip of The 1975 performing I'm In Love With You and wrote, "Matty and the boys on @nbcsnl and we were there!!! Amazing night. So proud."

Matty Healeys mum Denise Welch is Proud of The 1975 performing on Saturday Night Live

She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo with actress Margaret Qualley - while her son Matty, record producer Jack Antonoff, designer Jamie Oborne, and other pals all sat at the same table, cited from Daily Mail.

She captioned, "I got to meet Jack and Margaret!! Fab, very funny night in NYC with @jackantonoff @trumanblack @jamieoborne @annameacham @lincolntownley @sharp_stick #margaretqualley."

The Coronation Street star also shared a snap with songwriter and pal Jack Antonoff.

"Of course it was only a matter of time before @jackantonoff asked me for a boomerang. As you can see by his enthusiasm he'd been practising for some time. To keep him happy ahead of going ''in the studio'' I obliged and he went away happy. We then watched @the1975 do @nbcsnl so it was quite a night!!!' she captioned the photo.



