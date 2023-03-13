 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

'Vanderpump Rules' fired star Kristen Doute returns

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Vanderpump Rules fired star Kristen Doute returns
'Vanderpump Rules' fired star Kristen Doute returns 

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute is making her comeback to the show amid the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

On March 10, Bravo took to Twitter to reveal that Kristen Doute will return to the reality show’s 10th season.

Previously, Doute and former costar Stassi Schroeder were fired from the show in June 2020 after cast member Faith Stowers held the pair responsible for reporting her to the police for a crime she was not involved in 2018.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers said.

“I guess this woman was robbing people. They called the cops and said it was me. This is, like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Meanwhile, Doute said she was remorseful for the racist prank in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to [Faith],” she penned.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William

King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William
Prince Harry ‘needs more money’ than Prince William

Prince Harry ‘needs more money’ than Prince William
Camilla has issues with Charles for inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation: Insider

Camilla has issues with Charles for inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation: Insider

Here’s why King Charles offered Lilibet, Archie their Prince and Princess titles

Here’s why King Charles offered Lilibet, Archie their Prince and Princess titles
Jimmy Kimmel’s hilarious dig at Matt Damon at the Oscars 2023

Jimmy Kimmel’s hilarious dig at Matt Damon at the Oscars 2023
Riley Keough ‘texted’ Austin Butler in the morning of 2023 Oscars ceremony

Riley Keough ‘texted’ Austin Butler in the morning of 2023 Oscars ceremony
Kate, William fight over their nick names for each other: ‘It’s not all sweetness’

Kate, William fight over their nick names for each other: ‘It’s not all sweetness’
Malala Yousafzai wins praise for her ‘classy’ response to Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2023

Malala Yousafzai wins praise for her ‘classy’ response to Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2023

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan reunite in 'American Born Chinese' teaser trailer by Disney+: Check it out

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan reunite in 'American Born Chinese' teaser trailer by Disney+: Check it out
Buckingham Palace building replica Westminster Abbey for Coronation rehearsals

Buckingham Palace building replica Westminster Abbey for Coronation rehearsals
Fans gush over Christina Hendricks's engagement

Fans gush over Christina Hendricks's engagement