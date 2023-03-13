'Vanderpump Rules' fired star Kristen Doute returns

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute is making her comeback to the show amid the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

On March 10, Bravo took to Twitter to reveal that Kristen Doute will return to the reality show’s 10th season.

Previously, Doute and former costar Stassi Schroeder were fired from the show in June 2020 after cast member Faith Stowers held the pair responsible for reporting her to the police for a crime she was not involved in 2018.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers said.

“I guess this woman was robbing people. They called the cops and said it was me. This is, like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Meanwhile, Doute said she was remorseful for the racist prank in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to [Faith],” she penned.