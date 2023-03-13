 
K-pop group BTS break their own Guinness World Record

They announced that they had updated two of the group's existing records

Globally successful K-pop band BTS have shattered their own Guinness World Record to claim the title of most streamed group on Spotify. They announced on March 10th that they had updated two of the group's existing records

The group have accumulated a whopping 31.96 billion streams on the streaming platform as of March 3rd. They have almost doubled their own record from back in 2021, when they surpassed American band Coldplay to become the most streamed group.

Additionally, they updated their record for the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a group after they claimed seven wins at the ceremony in 2023. They also extended their Guinness World Records for the highest number of followers for a music group on Instagram, Twitter as well as TikTok.

The group are currently on hiatus as they focus on their solo activities. 

