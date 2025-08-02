Ioan Gruffudd reflects on 'Fantastic Four' studio unfulfilled promise

Ioan Gruffudd recalls filming experience of original 'Fantastic Four'

Ioan Gruffudd has revealed Marvel Studio’s unfulfilled promise that they made with the original cast member of Fantastic Four.

During an interview with Vulture, the Hollywood actor candidly shared that Marvel Studio’s plan was to do three Fantastic Four movies with them.

“The mindset was that we were going to do three,” the Titanic actor told the outlet.

Referring to the success of the first and second movies, Gruffudd continued, “I think the second movie was equally successful as the first and equally enjoyable for the fans.”

The Hollywood actor portrayed the role of Mr. Fantastic, alongside Chris Evans as Human Torch, Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman, and Michael Chiklis as The Thing.

Recalling filming with Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer’s villain, played by Doug Jones, he lauded, “I particularly loved working with Doug Jones [as the Silver Surfer] on that movie.”

“Who’s just a terrific artist and an expert in the field of movement. If you want to witness somebody bringing a character to life physically, he’s just untouchable,” he added.

“So there was definitely that sort of momentum, and the plan was to do three movies, but these decisions are beyond my control,” the 51-year-old actor explained.

Saying goodbye to his onscreen was difficult, he admitted, “As an actor, you almost grieve every part that you’ve played, and this was no different. This was a massive stepping stone in my career."

“This was two movies over several years, the character becomes part of you. So I think the grieving process is that you’ve enjoyed the character so much and you’re not getting to play them again,” Ioan Gruffudd concluded.