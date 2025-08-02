Liam Neeson declares his retirement from THIS genre

Liam Neeson defends his retirement decision from this type movies

Liam Neeson has declared that he is stepping away from these types of movies.

While promoting his recently released movie, The Naked Gun, the Hollywood actor candidly talked about retiring from action movies.

Referring to his 2008’s action movie, Taken, he began, "The first Taken was 18 years ago, I was 54. Feels like a lifetime ago. I still get offered the occasional one."

Revealing the reason behind his decision, Neeson told the outlet, "But I'm 73, for f***'s sake. I don't want to insult audiences if they're watching whole fight scenes and it's not me. I just wouldn't do it.”

"Up until recently, I liked doing my own fight stuff. But I don't want to be doing that stuff with a Zimmer frame or walking stick. Sure, there might be another out there, but nothing definite on the horizon," he continued.

Meanwhile, the 73-year-old actor discussed his experience of filming the comedy movie, The Naked Gun reboot.

“I just trusted the script. And knew it would get better the more they worked on it. Akiva was the co-writer but there was always another writer on set - a friend of Akiva's obviously - and they would supply alternate endings to scenes. Try this, try that," he said.

Recalling his on-set chemistry with the co-star Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson concluded, "Yeah, there's a couple of outlandish scenes. From day one we just seemed to have a nice chemistry together and I trusted that and didn't want to work on it.”

The Naked Gun was released in cinemas on August , 2025.