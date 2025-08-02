Kelly Osbourne makes first move after dad Ozzy's funeral

Kelly Osbourne breaks silence after father Ozzy's funeral

Kelly Osbourne just broke her silence after father, Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral.

Now taking to her Instagram account, the TV star shared a rather bold floral tribute to her heavy metal legend dad.

The front man for the iconic Black Sabbath, died aged 76 on July 22 and was laid to rest in a private funeral at his Buckinghamshire home on Thursday.

After the emotional days, Kelly uploaded a picture featuring a huge floral tribute that read “OZZY F***ING OSBOURNE,” on the banks of the Osbourne lake.

In her last interview, two weeks before the demise of her father, she spoke of how well Ozzy was doing.

Just two days before she got engaged to her long-term partner, Sid Wilson, at the War Pigs rocker’s final performance with his band at the Back To The Beginning show, Kelly said her father was feeling “amazing.”

“My dad is amazing! He’s so excited for his final show on Saturday. There is all the nerves and all the excitement,” she said at that time.

“He’s sailing through everything, and the rehearsals have been incredible. It’s all about him. It’s going to be a very emotional moment,” Kelly added.

She then also opened up about her wedding plans revealing she would be having her mother, Sharon Osbourne, plan the entire day.

She said: “I want nothing to do with it, because if it was up to me, we’d get married at the registry office and then take over a pub.”

“But it is not up to me, so I’m letting my mum plan it,” Kelly concluded.

It is also pertinent to mention that while attending Ozzy’s procession on Wednesday, she wore her father’s signature purple glasses as a heartbreaking nod to him.