James Van Der Beek gushes over wife Kimberly amid cancer battle

James Van Der Beek pays heartfelt homage to wife Kimberly

James Van Der Beek expressed gratitude to his wife, Kimberly, for all her support, especially since he was diagnosed with cancer.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the 48-year-old actor paid a heartfelt tribute to his partner as they celebrated their 15th anniversary.

“15 years ago today, this woman agreed to be my bride,” James began the lengthy post.

The Dawson's Creek star further penned, “@vanderkimberly you are the most extraordinary human I’ve ever met. One day I’ll tell the story of what you’ve endured these last two years and how you’ve shown up, time and time and time again."

"You have not only saved my life… you’ve shown me what it is to live," he continued. “There are no words for how much I love and appreciate you. I could not do this without you.”

"Happy anniversary, my love," James concluded the post with a red heart emoji.

For those unversed, James and Kimberly tied the knot in August 2010 in a small ceremony in Tel Aviv.

The couple shares six kids - daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, and Gwendolyn, and sons Joshua and Jeremiah.

In November 2024, James publicly revealed that he had stage 3 colorectal cancer.