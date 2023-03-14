 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Peshawar Zalmi owner meets King Charles, Prince William at Commonwealth Day event

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Well-known Pakistani businessman and PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi's owner Javed Afridi meeting with Prince William and King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.
Well-known Pakistani businessman and PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi meeting with Prince William and King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. — Facebook/@JAfridiofficial

Well-known Pakistani businessman and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, met with King Charles III and Prince William during the Commonwealth Day event at Westminster Abbey, London.

Afridi, who was extended a special invitation by King Charles to attend the event at Buckingham Palace, thanked both dignitaries for inviting and welcoming him in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Zalmi's owner praised King Charles and Prince Williams for their services to the Commonwealth of Nations. He also termed Zalmi Foundation's association with the Commonwealth an honour for Pakistan.

"I had the most incredible experience today meeting King Charles and Prince William! It was an absolute honour to be in the presence of such remarkable individuals," wrote Afridi on Facebook. 

"Their kindness and warmth were truly inspiring, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have met them. It's amazing to see how much they care about their people and the future of commonwealth countries," he continued. 

Afridi said he was "proud" to be a part of the Commonwealth journey.

"Thank you, King Charles and Prince William, for your dedication and service for [sic] our commonwealth nations," he added. 

