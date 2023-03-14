Ashley Graham addresses viral Hugh Grant’s awkward interview at Oscars 2023

 
entertainment
Ashley Graham has recently responded to Hugh Grant’s interview at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12.

The Love Actually actor was slammed online for his rude and obnoxious behaviour towards Graham on the red carpet at the event.

Graham interviewed Grant where she asked, “What was it like to be in Glass Onion? How fun is it to shoot something like that?”

To this, Grant replied, “Well I’m barely in it, I was in it for about three seconds.”

“It still must have been fun though, you had fun, right?”

“Erm... almost,” responded the actor.

Graham later asked, “What are you wearing? And Grant said, “My suit.”

While watching this interview, viewers at home expressed their displeasure and commended Graham to handle the difficult situation with so much grace and dignity.

A few took to social media and described Grant’s interview as the most “awkward” one.

One user wrote, “Ashley Graham deserves on honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant. Don't talk the carpet if you don't want to talk about the actual event.”

On Monday, Graham addressed the viral Grant’s interview while speaking to TMZ.

“You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness,” stated the 34-year-old model.

Meanwhile, she added that she “had such a good time” interviewing celebrities on the Oscars red carpet.

