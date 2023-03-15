 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William warned Prince Harry to not tell Meghan about his 'attack'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Prince William apologised to Prince Harry after knocking him down on his kitchen floor.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Harry reveals how his brother later made him promise not to disclose the details of their quarell to Meghan Markle.

Sharing moments after the fight, Harry pens: "He left the kitchen, but he didn’t leave Nott Cott. He was in the sitting room, I could tell. I stayed in the kitchen. Two minutes passed, two long minutes. He came back looking regretful and apologized. He walked to the front door."

He added: "This time I followed. Before leaving he turned and called back: You don’t need to tell Meg about this. You mean that you attacked me? I didn’t attack you, Harold. Fine. I won’t tell her. Good, thank you. He left."

More From Entertainment:

'Rust' case: Another victory for Alec Baldwin as special prosecutor resigns

'Rust' case: Another victory for Alec Baldwin as special prosecutor resigns
Princess Diana's former aide advise Harry against attending King Charles coronation

Princess Diana's former aide advise Harry against attending King Charles coronation

King Charles' latest decision about future events angers Prince Andrew

King Charles' latest decision about future events angers Prince Andrew

Harry and Meghan wanted Palace to announce royal titles for their children

Harry and Meghan wanted Palace to announce royal titles for their children

Prince Harry showed Meghan Markle 'bruises' despite promise to Prince William

Prince Harry showed Meghan Markle 'bruises' despite promise to Prince William
Welcome accorded to Prince Edward shows SNP are losing the plot?

Welcome accorded to Prince Edward shows SNP are losing the plot?

'King Charles is starting to listen to wise advice'

'King Charles is starting to listen to wise advice'
Prince William in 'heir mode' was shocked 'Spare' Harry was not 'obeying' him

Prince William in 'heir mode' was shocked 'Spare' Harry was not 'obeying' him
'Piping hot' Prince William complained about 'abrasive' Meghan to Harry

'Piping hot' Prince William complained about 'abrasive' Meghan to Harry
Meghan Markle 'suing' decision was 'vehemently' opposed by King Charles

Meghan Markle 'suing' decision was 'vehemently' opposed by King Charles
Meghan Markle was portrayed 'less loving' towards father by 'editors'

Meghan Markle was portrayed 'less loving' towards father by 'editors'
Meghan Markle was 'defenseless' as letter to Thomas Markle leaked

Meghan Markle was 'defenseless' as letter to Thomas Markle leaked