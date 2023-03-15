Prince William warned Prince Harry to not tell Meghan about his 'attack'

Prince William apologised to Prince Harry after knocking him down on his kitchen floor.



Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Harry reveals how his brother later made him promise not to disclose the details of their quarell to Meghan Markle.

Sharing moments after the fight, Harry pens: "He left the kitchen, but he didn’t leave Nott Cott. He was in the sitting room, I could tell. I stayed in the kitchen. Two minutes passed, two long minutes. He came back looking regretful and apologized. He walked to the front door."



He added: "This time I followed. Before leaving he turned and called back: You don’t need to tell Meg about this. You mean that you attacked me? I didn’t attack you, Harold. Fine. I won’t tell her. Good, thank you. He left."

