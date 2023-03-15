 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Judd Apatow's 'slapgate' tweet gets viral again

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Judd Apatows slapgate tweet gets viral again
Judd Apatow's 'slapgate' tweet gets viral again

Judd Apatow's controversial take on the Will Smith slapgate controversy resurfaced amid the 2023 Oscars.

After the King Richard star attacked Chris Rock, Smith tweeted, "He could have killed him. That's pure out of control rage and violence. They've heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind."

This Is 40 director, however, soon deleted the tweet. But he was slammed for his strong view on the controversy.

In a second deleted tweet, the-55-year-old said, "Seems like Will Smith's plan to get comedians and the world to not make jokes about him is not going to pan out. The Williams family must be furious. Pure narcissism."

Nonetheless, the filmmaker is getting the flak for the near-anniversary of his controversial tweets.

"It's been a year, and this is still the funniest thing anyone said about it," one user commented.

"Judd, you know it wasn't that bad," another jibed.

One Twitterati posted the video game series Left 4 Dead monster and wrote, "Will Smith according to Judd Apatow."

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz says she has 'disagreements' with Brooklyn Beckham: 'It’s inevitable'

Nicola Peltz says she has 'disagreements' with Brooklyn Beckham: 'It’s inevitable'
Mila Kunis to play Michael Keaton's daughter in upcoming comedy 'Goodrich'

Mila Kunis to play Michael Keaton's daughter in upcoming comedy 'Goodrich'
Brian May, Queen Guitarist, Knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Brian May, Queen Guitarist, Knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace
J. Cole gets called a slur due to collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope

J. Cole gets called a slur due to collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope
Harry using royal titles for his kids means he 'longs' for a connection with royal family

Harry using royal titles for his kids means he 'longs' for a connection with royal family
Jungkook from BTS talks about falling asleep during his last live

Jungkook from BTS talks about falling asleep during his last live
Prince Edward proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy

Prince Edward proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy
Jimin from BTS stuns in new MV teaser for upcoming solo

Jimin from BTS stuns in new MV teaser for upcoming solo
J-Hope from BTS achieves his highest position on Billboard 100

J-Hope from BTS achieves his highest position on Billboard 100
Nicola Peltz reflects on her friendship with ‘soul sister’ Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz reflects on her friendship with ‘soul sister’ Selena Gomez
'Shadow and Bone' star opens up on season two

'Shadow and Bone' star opens up on season two
Marvel seeks 'Ant-Man 3' Reddit leaker

Marvel seeks 'Ant-Man 3' Reddit leaker