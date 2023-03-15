 
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Hugh Grant takes hilarious dig at Drew Barrymore over ‘horrendous’ singing in Music & Lyrics

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Hugh Grant has recently taken jab at Drew Barrymore’s singing in the 2007 movie Music & Lyrics.

Speaking to Wired, Grant responded to the “the web’s most-searched questions” for a segment in which he was asked, “Does Hugh Grant actually sing in Music & Lyrics?”

To this, the Notting Hill star replied, “Yes, well I do, but I’m auto-tuned beyond belief.

The actor continued, “Actually, that's not true – I'm auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some.”

“Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don't think she'd mind me saying her singing is just horrendous,” shared the 62-year-old.

The Sense And Sensibility actor jokingly said, “I've heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

However, Grant revealed that the Never Been Kissed actress showed improvement “once they turned her up”.

“She sounded way better than me because she's got heart and voice and rock ‘n’ roll,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Grant will next be seen in upcoming movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, slated to release on March 31.

