Jimin from BTS stuns in new MV teaser for upcoming solo

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS revealed an MV teaser for his upcoming solo album on March 15th. The epic teaser shows Jimin walking through a group of dancers as the music builds up to a climax in the background.

The teaser is for the track called Set Me Free Part 2 and the album itself will be called Face. The other teaser images for the album have had a sharp contrast between a hard metallic concept and a softer one, the former of which can be seen in the MV teaser as well.

He also revealed the tracklist for the album, with it including songs like Alone, Like Crazy, Like Crazy English Version, Interlude: Dive, Set Me Free Part 2, and Face Off. It is set to release on March 24th.

His first solo album will be arriving while the group BTS is on hiatus and has halted group activities.

