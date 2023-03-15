 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimin from BTS stuns in new MV teaser for upcoming solo

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Jimin from BTS stuns in new MV teaser for upcoming solo

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS revealed an MV teaser for his upcoming solo album on March 15th. The epic teaser shows Jimin walking through a group of dancers as the music builds up to a climax in the background.

The teaser is for the track called Set Me Free Part 2 and the album itself will be called Face. The other teaser images for the album have had a sharp contrast between a hard metallic concept and a softer one, the former of which can be seen in the MV teaser as well.

He also revealed the tracklist for the album, with it including songs like Alone, Like Crazy, Like Crazy English Version, Interlude: Dive, Set Me Free Part 2, and Face Off. It is set to release on March 24th.

His first solo album will be arriving while the group BTS is on hiatus and has halted group activities. 

More From Entertainment:

J-Hope from BTS achieves his highest position on Billboard 100

J-Hope from BTS achieves his highest position on Billboard 100
Nicola Peltz reflects on her friendship with ‘soul sister’ Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz reflects on her friendship with ‘soul sister’ Selena Gomez
K-pop group NCT 127 climb to the top 15 on Billboard 200

K-pop group NCT 127 climb to the top 15 on Billboard 200
William will be ‘polite’ to Harry if he comes to coronation as ‘everyone will be looking’

William will be ‘polite’ to Harry if he comes to coronation as ‘everyone will be looking’
Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle?
K-pop group TXT chart for six weeks in top 60 of Billboard 200

K-pop group TXT chart for six weeks in top 60 of Billboard 200
Nicola Peltz says there’s ‘no feud’ between her and Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz says there’s ‘no feud’ between her and Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz wants to 'get right back to work' after having a baby with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz wants to 'get right back to work' after having a baby with Brooklyn Beckham
Jamie Lee Curtis explains why she gives her Oscar statute ‘they/them’ pronouns

Jamie Lee Curtis explains why she gives her Oscar statute ‘they/them’ pronouns
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s want to turn King Charles into a ‘third-rate soap opera’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s want to turn King Charles into a ‘third-rate soap opera’
Jimmy Kimmel ribs James Cameron at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel ribs James Cameron at Oscars
Tom Cruise skips Oscars 2023 to avoid jokes on him?

Tom Cruise skips Oscars 2023 to avoid jokes on him?