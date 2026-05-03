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Michaela Coel reveals she broke down wrapping up ‘Mother Mary'

Michaela Coel shares she and Anne Hathaway formed a strong bond on set

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 03, 2026

Michaela Coel reveals she broke down wrapping up ‘Mother Mary&apos;
Michaela Coel reveals she broke down wrapping up ‘Mother Mary'

Michaela Coel has shared that she became very emotional while finishing her latest film Mother Mary.

The 38-year-old star said that she “sobbed at the end” because she did not want the experience to finish.

Coel, the star who is best known for I May Destroy You, stars in the film alongside Hollywood’s icon Anne Hathaway.

The story is about a costume designer and a pop star who reconnect after being apart for almost 10 years.

Coel, however, added that the filming process was very special to her and that she became deeply attached to the project.

The star went on to explain that when she finished shooting, she could not hold back tears because she enjoyed it so much.

The Chewing Gum star also recalled reading the script for the first time while in a car, saying that one moment in it made her break down emotionally.

She described the writing by director David Lowery as something very powerful and moving.

Coel continued sharing that she and Hathaway quickly formed a strong and natural bond during early rehearsals.

The Black Earth Rising star then said their connection felt open and honest from the beginning, which helped them work well together on screen.

Michaela Coel also talked about her creative connection with Lowery, adding they discussed scenes and ideas in detail often and shared strong working understanding throughout the project.

Mother Mary is now running in cinemas and continues to draw attention for its emotional story and strong performances.

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