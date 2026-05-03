'Gilmore Girls' star settles longstanding love triangle debate with twist

'Gilmore Girls' actor Scott Patterson reveals his honest opinion on Rory's boyfriends

Gilmore Girls’ million-dollar question is settled for Scott Patterson, who played the father figure to Rory Gilmore – the question of who Rory, played by Alexis Bledel, should’ve ended up with out of the three love interests.

The 67-year-old actor was asked who he would’ve picked for Rory from Dean Foster, Jess Mariano or Logan Huntzberger, and he had a unique take on the matter.

“Here's how I answer that question now. I want to take a practical approach to it. If we sort of game theory out marriage to each one of these guys and then you look 10 years out into the marriage... and let's say there are two kids now and they're 10 years in, I think Dean and Jess and Logan, I think they're all going to cheat on her,” Scott said in conversation with MIKE on Fox29.

Although Scott’s character Luke was an uncle to Jess, he believed that Rory should’ve ended up with Logan because “in a divorce settlement, I think she does best with Logan, 'cause she is gonna get a pile of money. She'll also get revenge on Mitchum Huntsberger, who kind of destroyed her confidence in the journalism game.”

Despite the divisive love triangle between the characters, Milo Ventimiglia himself, who played Jess admitted that he was team Dean. "I know that Logan and Jess and Dean were kind of very spread apart in who they were as characters, but Matt Czuchry and Jared Padalecki couldn't be … I mean, they're the best guys."