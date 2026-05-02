Why Zendaya stepped back from the Met Gala in 2026? Explained here

Zendaya is set to miss the Met Gala 2026, a move that left her fans surprised as she quietly steps back from one of fashion’s biggest nights.

The actress, who has been a regular at the event since 2015 and even served as a co chair, is known for turning heads with her bold red carpet looks with her stylist Law Roach.

But this year, she is choosing to sit it out after an intense run of work that kept her constantly in the spotlight.

Zendaya’s schedule been very packed with major projects as she recently appeared in The Drama and also returned for the latest season of Euphoria.

However, both of her hits came with heavy promotion all over different countries.

Looking ahead, the Spider Man actress’ calendar is even more demanding as she is set to appear in The Odyssey releasing in July.

She is also appearing in Spider Man Brand New Day and later another film from the Dune series.

Sources say that the star’s decision is not about any issue within the industry, but her need to step back from continuous public appearances.

Zendaya’s absence also means that she will not be seen with her beau Tom Holland at the event.