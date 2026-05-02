Gracie Abrams announces first single from new album 'DFH' after teasers

Gracie Abrams finally reveals first look into 'GA3' after numerous hints

Gracie Abrams has made it official - her third studio album is coming out sooner than fans believed after she began dropping Easter Eggs every week.

The 26-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Friday, May 1, and shared the first look into her album, alongside an exciting announcement about the first single release.

Abrams confirmed that her song, Hit the Wall, will be "out everywhere on May 14th at 5pm PST," adding, "I love it with everything I have - DFH."

The announcement came after the That's So True hitmaker shared snippets from her recording sessions at the studio with Aaron Dessner, and excited fans flocked to the comments.

Among other fans and friends, Olivia Rodrigo herself surfaced in the comments and wrote, "yayyyyyyy," Abrams' friend and fellow musician Audrey Hobert also wrote, "BOOYAH."

Other fans gushed, "oh my god. oh my god," and "OH MY GOD LIFE IS WORTH LIVING!!!!!!!!!!"

One chimed in to add, "cant wait to make this song my entire personality."

While DFH appears to be the title of the album, it has not been fully disclosed yet.