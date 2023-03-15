 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz says she has 'disagreements' with Brooklyn Beckham: 'It’s inevitable'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

File Footage 

Nicola Peltz got candid about her married life with husband Brooklyn Beckham revealing that they have “disagreements” like normal couples.

The Transformers star told Cosmopolitan that she and the aspiring chef has not spend any night apart as she discusses her married life with him.

“We spend every night together," Peltz said. "Sometimes my friends will come sleep over and we’ll all fall asleep on the couch, or they’ll stay in my bed and Brooklyn will go sleep in the other room."

"Even with work travel, we work around it. Like, he had to do one day on-set in L.A. last year when we were in New York, but he never slept there," she added.

"He was so silly. I was like, ‘You can go have a night at the apartment.’ And he said no. So he woke up at, I don’t know, 2 a.m. to get a very, very early flight and then flew right back after.”

Peltz went to say how she and David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son are always communicating even if they are physically not together.

“We’re always there for each other. If we can’t be there physically, we’re texting or talking in some form,” the billionaire heiress shared.

“Communication is so important to both of us so that there’s never any guessing. I believe in saying how you truly feel," she added.

However, the actor said even though they are always together, they still have to deal with the differences they share life normal couples.

“Every relationship has its disagreements. No relationship is perfect. And when you’re so close to someone and they know everything about you, it’s inevitable to have disagreements," Peltz explained.

More From Entertainment:

Mila Kunis to play Michael Keaton's daughter in upcoming comedy 'Goodrich'

Mila Kunis to play Michael Keaton's daughter in upcoming comedy 'Goodrich'
J. Cole gets called a slur due to collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope

J. Cole gets called a slur due to collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope
Harry using royal titles for his kids means he 'longs' for a connection with royal family

Harry using royal titles for his kids means he 'longs' for a connection with royal family
Jungkook from BTS talks about falling asleep during his last live

Jungkook from BTS talks about falling asleep during his last live
Prince Edward proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy

Prince Edward proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy
Jimin from BTS stuns in new MV teaser for upcoming solo

Jimin from BTS stuns in new MV teaser for upcoming solo
J-Hope from BTS achieves his highest position on Billboard 100

J-Hope from BTS achieves his highest position on Billboard 100
Nicola Peltz reflects on her friendship with ‘soul sister’ Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz reflects on her friendship with ‘soul sister’ Selena Gomez
Judd Apatow's 'slapgate' tweet gets viral again

Judd Apatow's 'slapgate' tweet gets viral again
'Shadow and Bone' star opens up on season two

'Shadow and Bone' star opens up on season two
Marvel seeks 'Ant-Man 3' Reddit leaker

Marvel seeks 'Ant-Man 3' Reddit leaker
K-pop group NCT 127 climb to the top 15 on Billboard 200

K-pop group NCT 127 climb to the top 15 on Billboard 200