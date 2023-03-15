Bindi Irwin in on the road to ‘healing’ after endometriosis diagnosis: Photo

 
Bindi Irwin has recently shared health update with her fans on social media one week after she opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis.

On Tuesday, the Australian conservationist took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself embracing a bouquet of roses in a bed as she donned comfy attire.

“Healing. I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis,” wrote the 24-year-old in the caption.

Irwin continued, “Thank you with all my heart for sharing.”

Irwin further said, “I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health.”

“I can't wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about. Sending my love and light your way,” concluded Irwin.

Earlier, Irwin posted a photo from the hospital and opened up about her health condition so that other women would also get help from her diagnosis.

“For 10 yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10 yrs have included many tests, doctors’ visits, scans, etc,” stated Irwin.

She added, “A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn't find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life. I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis."

