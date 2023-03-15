Christine McGuinness confesses she shares about autism diagnosis with her children

Christine McGuinness has recently opened up about her autism diagnosis with her three children.



Speaking on BBC Morning Live, Christine, who appears in her new documentary, Unmasking My Autism, reflected on her experience with her three autistic children following her own autism diagnosis last year.

“I embrace that we're all completely unique,” said the 34-year-old.

The TV star continued, “The best part of the diagnosis was sitting and telling them that they were autistic and mummy is autistic too.”

“We have our own little gang,” she commented.

Christine disclosed that she began comparing her behaviour with her children.

“I was thinking there must be some kind of genetic link [with autism],” she explained.

Christine continued, “There’s a lot I’ve got in common with the children, I always thought ‘they’re my kids, I’m gonna have things in common’ but I went and got a diagnosis.”

“The clarity that you get from having that answer. It's made me feel less apologetic about myself, the way I think, the way I am,” she remarked.

Christine added, “I used to feel like a nuisance and I still do sometimes but now I understand who I am.'