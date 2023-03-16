 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans shocked after K-pop group Aespa's Ningning reveals health issue

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

She then showed the eye drops she keeps with her
She then showed the eye drops she keeps with her

K-pop group Aespa’s fans are shocked after member Ningning discusses how weak her eyesight is. The idol was announced to be the face of Vogue+ China's March issue.

While working on the shoot, they had her do a ‘In The Bag’ interview where she would show the viewers everything she was currently keeping in her bag. She revealed several miscellaneous things like face masks, scrunchies and perfumes. She also admitted that she had lost her Airpods once again.

She then showed the eye drops she keeps with her, explaining why she has them. According to the idol, her “eyesight is not very good” and she even had to undergo surgery for it when she was young.

She went on to admit that she can barely see anything at all from her right eye, something she had not revealed to the public before. Fans grew concerned after watching the interview, wondering how Ningning deals with all the bright lighting as an idol considering people with weak eye sight are extra sensitive to light.

