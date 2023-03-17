 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber's illness strained relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, reveals insider

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have recently been all over the headlines due to their ongoing feud with Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed Justin fans have sensed trouble in his married life following the Baby singer’s Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

An insider close to the Bieber couple has shared that the STAY singer and his model wife are reportedly having issues among themselves because of the former’s health condition.

The source reportedly said, “It put more pressure on the relationship. Justin tends to take things out on Hailey. It makes her want to give up — she doesn't understand why marriage has to be this hard.”

Fans have been speculating about the changing dynamics of their relationship after Justin was apparently spotted without his wedding ring during his 29th birthday party on March 5.

Addressing the issues brewing between Justin and Hailey, a source told RadarOnline.com, “They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since.”

The insider also referred to Justin’s long romance with Gomez and they shared, “Hailey's always been insecure over Justin and Selena. People saw them as this perfect couple, which is far from the truth, but Selena is so likable.”

