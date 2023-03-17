Ben Affleck views social media platforms as 'land mines': here's why

Ben Affleck shared his thoughts about social media platforms while sharing the reason why he is not on Instagram.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, the 50-year-old actor provided an explanation about why he chose not to sign up on Instagram, while, his singer and actor wife Jennifer Lopez frequently uses the platform to stay in touch with fans and to post updates.

"My wife’s a genius at that. I don’t know if there’s anybody who understands Instagram better than her" he said.

"In fact, she gave me a talk this morning before this interview. She thinks that because of experiences that I’ve had, I’ve become very guarded. And she’s right" he added.

The Batman actor went on, "I view these things as land mines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over. I had a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable, and the entire pickup was something that was not only not right, it was actually the opposite of what I meant."