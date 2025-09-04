Kanye West forces wife Bianca Censori to start a family: Source

Kanye West 'won't take no' from Bianca Censori for THIS

Kanye West is reportedly pushing wife Bianca Censori to have a baby.

Per Radar Online, the 48-year-old controversial rapper and singer has been forcing his wife to get pregnant with his child since they tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022.

An insider told the outlet that in this case, Censori has got the upper hand and is standing firm on her ground without paying heed to West’s deep desire, which is making him frustrated and furious.

The source revealed, "Kanye believes the combination of his genes with Bianca's would make for perfect offspring to carry on his genius into the next generation.”

"But Bianca has made it clear she won't be pressured into something she doesn't want to do. Kanye can't get away with ordering her about because she's in a much stronger position. She's sticking up for herself more,” they added.

The reason why the 30-year-old model and architect is delaying getting pregnant is because she does not want to shift her focus from her growing career.

"Kanye is especially keen to start a family, as he has a limited relationship with the kids he has with Kim,” the insider shared, referring to North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

"Meanwhile, Bianca wants to keep having a baby at bay, saying it will happen in time but not now because she's focusing on her career. She wants the timing to be right when they're more settled, but Kanye's pushing hard. He won't take no for an answer,” the source stated.