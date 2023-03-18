 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans of K-pop group Twice criticize mistreatment of member Jeongyeon

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

The group recently came out with their new mini-album called Ready To Be
The group recently came out with their new mini-album called 'Ready To Be'

K-pop band Twice’s fans are criticising their company JYP Entertainment for the alleged mistreatment of band member Jeongyeon. The group recently came out with their new mini-album called Ready To Be.

Though the mini-album and its title track Set Me Free was very well received, some fans found that the line distribution for Jeongyeon was lacking. Despite being one of the group’s leading vocalists, she was surprisingly found to be seventh in line distribution.

They also found that the Set Me Free teaser followed a concept that Jeongyeon had been suggesting for the group for a long time, yet she barely received any screen time in the video. They also calculated that the other members received up to 22 seconds of solo screentime in the music video, while Jeongyeon’s was around 5 seconds.

Fans were most aggravated by Set Me Free’s ARMNHMR remix which did not include any of Jeongyeon’s lines. According to Koreaboo, they called out JYP Entertainment for being unfair to the singer and demanded that they correct this in the future. 

