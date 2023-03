‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins shows off her early birthday celebrations

The actor for Emily in Paris, Lily Collins recently showed off a sneak peek into her 34th birthday celebrations, over on social media.

The star shared her sneak peek over on Instagram and included a candid caption as well.

“Touched down in Japan, where my birthday came a little early in this time zone!” she claimed.

Before concluding she added, “Celebrations have already begun — first stop: Moominvalley Park…”

Check it out Below: