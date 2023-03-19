 
‘Swarm’ co-creator commends Malia Obama’s writing on episode 5

‘Swarm’ co-creator commends Malia Obama’s writing on episode 5

Co-creators of psychological thriller Swarm Donald Glover and Janine Nabers hired Former US president Barack Obama’s daughter as a writer in 2022.

Nabers is more than happy with Malia Obama’s contribution to the show, she told Entertainment Tonight. Nabers relayed that the writing staff of the show is thrilled with the impact that Obama has made so far.

“Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny,” Nabers said of Obama.

“She’s an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table. She’s really, really dedicated to her craft.”

Obama is credited with writing the episode “Girl, Bye,” Nabers believes which could end up being one of the most unique episodes of the first season.

“[‘Girl, Bye’] is probably one of the wildest episodes,” Nabers said.

“I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people. It’s pretty dope. I’m really proud of it.”

The newly released show has found an approving audience.

Swarm follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman whose fixation with a pop star takes a dark turn. The show premiered on March 17, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

