Kate Middleton being ‘different’ from Diana made her a ‘Royal success’

Kate Middleton’s tendency to not ‘emulate’ the very charming Princess Diana has been the reason for her royal success

Kate Middleton’s tendency to not ‘emulate’ her very charming late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, has been deemed one of the major reasons for her Royal success.

Commenting on Kate carving out her own personality as a senior royal despite constant comparisons with the late people’s Princess, royal expert Kate Nicholl told 9Honey last year that Kate is a ‘very different woman’ than Diana.

Nicholl said: “I don’t think she (Kate) seeks to emulate Diana. I think she was so aware of the comparison right from the outset, but despite the weight of that engagement ring on her finger, and the significance that that holds and the comparisons it inevitably draws, she is actually a very different woman.”

The expert went on to add: “Her success has been in carving her own identity in the Royal Family as the Duchess of Cambridge and making that role herself.”

Nicholl then explained that while Kate emulates Diana ‘when she wears her jewellery and outfits’ or in her way of parenting, “for the most part, Kate really strives and works very hard to be her own royal.”

“To be her own person, to be a totally unique Duchess of Cambridge, and I think she succeeded in that,” Nicholl concluded.