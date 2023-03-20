Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore honor Adam Sandler on receiving the Mark Twain Prize

Adam Sandler has received the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humour at The Kennedy Center in Washington, on Sunday.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by Sandler’s frequent onscreen leading ladies Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore.

Sandler, 56, sported beardy look as he took to the stage to receive the honor. He opted for a black baggy suit and necktie as he accepted the distinguished honor at the star-studded event, scheduled to air next Sunday on CNN.

The Wedding Singer star was joined by his wife Jacqueline Titone onstage. Meanwhile, the Friends star, 54, and the First 50 Dates actress, 48, both wowed the audience in their glammed up attire.

Aniston praised her co-star, saying, “Adam Sandler, you have no equal.”

Aniston and Sandler collaborated on 2011 rom-com Just Go with It, 2020 Murder Mystery, and Jeremy Garelick's sequel Murder Mystery 2 streaming March 31 on Netflix.

Barrymore who has also worked with Sandler said, "Adam can go to the farthest depths but somehow he does it without alienating people and that is a true art, as far as comedy is concerned."

Barrymore and Sandler famously starrer together in 1998 rom-com The Wedding Singer, 2004 rom-com 50 First Dates, and 2014 rom-com Blended.