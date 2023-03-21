 
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Charles to deny Harry, Meghan request to appear on balcony during coronation

King Charles will most likely deny his younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s request to appear on balcony during his coronation scheduled for May 6th.

Discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s alleged demands ahead of the historic event, royal expert Angelia Mollard told The Express that there is no chance that Charles will give in.

The California-based royal couple are said to be refusing to accept the invitation to the Coronation until their requests are agreed to, which includes a nod to their son Archie and appearance on balcony.

"The latest thing they've said is they want to be on the balcony for the Coronation while not giving a confirmation themselves that they're going to be there," Mollard said.

"This is five weeks out, they need some planning around this, they need to know whether to set aside the chairs,” the expert added.

"There is no chance they're going to be on the balcony — the Queen wanted a slimmed-down monarchy," she pointed out.

"Charles is further enforcing that. He has dealt beautifully with Andrew and they need to turn around and say there's no chance they'll get a place on that balcony."

An insider previously said that Harry and Meghan "would like some kind of nod” to their son Archie at the lunch or drinks at the event as his birthday coincides with Charles’ coronation.

Their second request is inclusion of them on the balcony even though they are no more working senior members of the monarchy.


