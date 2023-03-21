 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub royal mothers?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have seemingly shunned royal mothers on their day by not sharing even a single word for them on their auspicious occasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not share any message on the special day for the mums, while the rest of the royal family posted pictures and greetings online for the respected ladies of the family.

All the mothers across the UK were honoured on their day, which is always celebrated in March in Britain. But, Meghan and Harry's silence has set tongues wagging as royal fans speculate that they snubbed the royal mothers, particularly Elizabeth II, Princess Diana.

However, the couple also did not share any picture of their family as William and Kate did on the day.

There are also speculations that the Sussexes will be celebrating the occasion on Sunday May 14 in the US, where they now live.

Some have gone on claiming that the California-based couple are bring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet up with the US traditions.

